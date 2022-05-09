sport, local-sport,

There is no denying Orana Spurs have their swagger back after returning to the winner's circle on Saturday afternoon. Spurs went across to Parkes to play the Cobras in round five of the Western Premier League and came away with a brilliant 5-1 win. The win was the first in three matches for Spurs who had struggled with injuries and unavailability's in their recent games but coach Ben Manson said the victory was a big confidence boost for the Dubbo-based side. "It's a big difference when you've got the same dynamic as last year," he said. "Myself and Jared (Corby) were both out last week, then the week before I was out because I was suspended. "I think the boys feel more comfortable when they have the same dynamic as last year, it helps that I was coach all last year and didn't miss a game. "But just missing a few games can make it a bit harder for them, they just weren't getting the right advice and this time they did. "They come out at half-time after being 1-nil down and scored five goals. "They are back to the way they were last year which is incredible." READ ALSO: Jake Ferguson scored a brace for Spurs while the other goals were scored by Joel Tongue, Bailey McCabe and Duncan Cahill. Manson admitted Ferguson was brilliant and said McCabe's goal was a special one to witness, with the forward striking the ball from near halfway. "He was man of the match, he played excellent," Manson said of Ferguson. "Bailey (McCabe) scored an absolute rocket, he only scores hard goals. "They were all really good goals. "The football we played in the second half is the level we need to be at to be at the top of the table and they really showed that on Saturday." While they may have scored five goals in 45 minutes, Manson had nothing but praise for Parkes and believes they will be a strong team going forward this season. "Parkes are a great team, I dare say they will be in the top four, five or six," he said. "They are a great team, I wouldn't say they outplayed us in the first half but they took their opportunities. "Unfortunately with our style of play if we don't score goals we can't win games when we play a high press attacking strategy if we aren't scoring then we aren't doing well. "It just shows what we can do when are playing well and scoring goals, we can do some damage against really good football teams." With players returning for Saturday's match, Manson said the group is getting tighter and tighter which is a scary sign for the rest of the competition. "The boys had way too much fun on the way home on the bus," he said. "Just because they were missing that spark and that was the main reason for the bus trip. "Normally we don't do one but I thought it would be good for rapport and a few of the boys said let's do a bus trip so we can enjoy each other's company. "It was the smartest thing we've done, we haven't been able to train together a lot because of rain and it was just getting the boys together to understand they are working for each other."

