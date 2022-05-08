sport, local-sport,

Does bush footy ever disappoint? Well it definitely didn't on Sunday afternoon as Hawks and CYMS played off in one of the great derbies at Wade Park. Down to 12-men with seven minutes remaining at 22-22, CYMS rallied hard to end up 28-22 winners and extend their unbeaten run. "I was stressing at the end, definitely relieved now," CYMS' captain Lachie Munro said. "I knew it was going to be tight but I didn't think it'd be that tight - I'm just glad to come away with the chocolates." READ ALSO: - Andrews proves Country quality with hat-trick in victory over Raiders - Thurston bags a hat-trick as CYMS make it three wins on the trot - Former Socceroo returns home in marquee moment for WPL Hawks were first to score in the derby with big Deryne McKenzie bumping off one defender and beating the fullback to score after seven minutes. Running a brilliant overs line, former Hawk Ethan McKellar went over seven minutes later as CYMS led 6-4. CYMS' next two tries for Jordan Clark and Dion Jones came off the back of quality back line movement as their lead jumped out to 18-4 at half-time. With the wind now at their back, Hawks came out strong as halfback Matt Boss went himself close to the line, dummying and stepping inside to make it 18-10 after 44 minutes. Knock ons and good defence meant no tries were scored for the following 15 minutes before another spread wide by CYMS allowed Cooper Monk to go over for his first at 22-10. Eight minutes later, McKenzie's trademark running game was on show again as the prop broke through defenders 30 metres out on the left hand side before putting the ball down. Despite heckling from the crowd, Jake Blimka knocked over the conversion from the sideline. Blimka was in the game again in the 71st minute, grubbering brilliantly behind the line for Tom Blimka as the score was locked up at 22-22. Two minutes later, Hawks looked like they may have scored the winner on the far right touchline, however it was judged as held up. A penalty in the same passage of play handed the ball back to Hawks and saw CYMS' winger Cooper Monk sent to the bin. A dropped ball gave CYMS possession as they marched up the field. A late hit on Pat Williams delivered CYMS a penalty with the halfback making no mistake in front of the posts to take give his side to a 24-22 lead. After a short kick-off, CYMS ended up with the ball and continued to press. A bomb was allowed to bounce by Hawks with the kick falling in the hands of Alex McMillan who found Joey Lasagavibau pushing up in support with the five-eight scoring to seal a 28-22 victory. With Hawks almost mounting an incredible comeback, Munro believed a number of factors got the opposition back into the game. "Probably our defence, our errors, they had the wind on their back in the second half and they did well and caught us at the end," he said. The skipper added that the three tries scored on their edges just came from utilising his side's strengths. "We tried to spread the ball a bit and we've got strong edges so we thought we'd target them that way," he said. A disappointed Hawks captain, Alex Prout, said his side simply didn't hold onto the ball enough. "Our second half was better early on, it was just our own silly errors that got them back in the game and it probably cost us in the end," he explained. With a strong wind at their back in the second half, Prout was always positive his team could bring the score back. "I was pretty confident at half-time, that breeze was pretty stiff to run into and we just needed to complete our sets," he said. " I thought we could get back in and win it but it was our own mistakes that got them back." "I felt like we were on top for a fair chuck of that second half but once again it was just silly mistakes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/c4c35997-6428-46e9-9263-1b20c40bf396.JPG/r215_804_5362_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg