A dominant first-half sent the Dubbo Demons on their way to victory in Saturday's AFL Central West women's clash with Orange. Back at home after a narrow round one loss to the Bathurst Giants seven days prior, the Demons flew out of the gates at South Dubbo Oval against the Tigresses. The Demons kicked seven goals to one in the first half, setting up a match-winning 41-point lead, and that allowed coach Peter Martinoli to experiment in the second half. READ ALSO: - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend's sporting results and photos - Relief for Macquarie United as Sutton's strike secures first win - Andrews proves Country quality with hat-trick in victory over Raiders Orange showed some fight as Dubbo shifted players around late on but the hosts still finished comfortable 11.10.76 to 3.2.20 winners. "Obviously good to bounce back after the close loss in round one and to do it such an emphatic way, that's good to see," Martinoli said. "It was a dominant first half. That allowed us to move things around in the second half and try some things and people in different positions. "They won the last quarter but that's when we were throwing the magnets around and trying different things. The hard work done early paid off." Having been involved with the women's Demons team for a number of years now, Martinoli has witnessed the side starting the season somewhat slowly as the players and combinations come together. That doesn't seem to be as much of an issue in 2022, as the Demons produced some slick movement in attack on Saturday on their way to building a commanding lead. Alicia Hafoka put her name up in lights with five goals while Emily Warner and Keeghan Tucker each contributed two majors. But it was the all-round performance, and effort of a number of newcomers to the side, which was most pleasing for the coach. "We had six out because of COVID, injury or just being away," Martinoli said. "There's new talent we picked up. The skills have developed a lot faster than they have in previous years and the new people are providing that depth. "I know last year it probably took a game or two to find the rhythm and gel as a team but it seems to have happened organically through training and that's exciting." Given the development of the side over a number of years, combined with the high skill level of a number of new recruits, Martinoli has been able to set his expectations and standards at training a little higher this year. The flexibility within the squad is also a real positive, with a whole host of players getting time in different positions during the second half of Saturday's match. The shifts included moving players more often found in the forward line to the wing and the backs. Martinoli is hopeful they can make the forwards even better when they return to the regular positions as they'll have a better understanding of movement and the areas where the ball is coming from. "It gives them a new perspective," he said. Martyka Schlumpf was one of the standouts on Saturday and was awarded players' player while Martinoli also had praise for Hafoka after her five-goal haul. "She was a bit of a goal sneak," he said. "She got out of the back and she's got the pace. Once she's free and clear no-one can really catch here." The other big positive on Saturday was having all three senior sides back at home. While there was no win for the men's Tier 1 side, the Tier 2 outfit joined the women in the winner's circle while all sides got to enjoy some of the facility upgrades at South Dubbo Oval. "It was an exciting day to be back at home," Martinoli said. "There's the new clubrooms and it gives you a bit of a sense of fresh air and a bit of a new beginning." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

