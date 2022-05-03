sport, local-sport,

It might only be round one but there were enough positive signs for the Dubbo Demons on Saturday to indicate it could be a strong year for the club. Playing their first match of the AFL Central West season, the Demons' Tier 1 side defeated the Bathurst Giants 8.7.55 to 7.11.53 at George Park on Saturday afternoon. Filling in as captain for the injured Dylan Fairall, Joe Hedger was proud of the effort his side produced in the less than ideal conditions after heavy rain hit the oval in the lead up to the match. READ ALSO: - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend sporting results and photos - Home loss shows Spurs are still coming to grips with the pressure - 'Give your best player the ball and let him go': Sing powers CYMS to victory "The win for round one is always good for the boys because you train your arse off all summer in pre-season," he said. "A win on the board makes everyone happy, we were rewarded for all the hard work we've been putting in." Other than Fairall, the Demons had several other members of their squad out which forced players to back up from the reserve grade fixture earlier in the day. Hedger said the depth of the squad was on full display in Saturday's win, with a handful of players making their first grade/club debuts. "We had 10 first graders out for round one and (coach) Terry (Lyons) not being there as well as Will Bunt who is also helping on the coaching staff," he said. "So we essentially had no coaches and 10 players out so there were a few boys who backed up on the weekend that shocked the leadership group a little bit with how well they played. "Especially playing two games, it's a lot to ask, I think Terry will be pleased and it will be good to chat to him during the week. "We probably didn't play for four quarters, in the last quarter we fell away in the last one with boys playing two games and match fitness as well." Isaac Heath and Hedger both managed to kick three goals each while Arend Boog and Tom Byrnes got themselves goals during the match. In the low scoring affair, it was Dubbo's midfield and defence which were particularly strong with first-grade debutant Linden Savill winning the best on ground medal following the match and Hedger thought he was one of many stand out performers. "Linden's a midfielder who during the scratch match we had last week we put him at centre-half back and he killed it," he said. "So that's where he played in defence, Tom Byrnes in the midfield always kills it, he racked up the disposals. "Mick Daly the old head of the group looked young out there, he was everywhere in defence, he really helped us out." Looking ahead, the Demons will host Orange in their next match at South Dubbo Oval on Saturday and Hedger said the majority of unavailable players from round one should return. "There were six blokes out for a wedding so you can't really help that, we had two guys injured and one suspended so I think we just ran out of legs in that last quarter," he said. "We've probably just got to manage blokes playing in the middle getting a bit more of a breather, other than that if we keep working on what we have been doing then it's going to come good." In the other games of the day, the Tier 2 men's side won also against the Giants while the women's side was defeated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

