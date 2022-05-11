sport, local-sport,

After a tough loss in round one, the Nyngan Cougars hit back with a narrow win over Fusion Fierce on Saturday in round two of the Dubbo Netball season. The Cougars were heavily beaten by Fusion Heat in round one before bouncing back to defeat Fusion Fierce 40-37. Nyngan Cougars coach Jodi Douglas said it was good for the side to get their first win of the season. "Yes it was lovely, especially because we were a bit understrength," she said. While Fusion Heat is always around the top of the table, Douglas said the young Cougars side learned a lot from round one when they lost 59-20. "We really took from the first game to work on the things we could work on and never give up," she said. "We just kept at it and when you come off a really hard game where you have to fight for your space, it does improve your netball." READ ALSO: When asked who stood out in her eyes on Saturday, Douglas narrowed it down to a trio of players she was impressed by. "One of my newer players who has come up Amber Dutton, she did amazing," she said. "She was really striving for space and driving forward. The other two I would say that the shooting connection was really good with Casey Douglas and Ebony Wynne." In the other games of the round, Narromine Hawks were too strong for the Macquarie Hornets winning 78-28. St Groovers edged out Fusion Mixtures in a close one, with the final score finishing 36-35 while Fusion Heat defeated St Thunder 65-20.

