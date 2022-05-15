sport, local-sport,

"It was the best times of my life, it honestly was." Joel Thompson achieved a huge amount in his rugby league career but his junior days in the Western Rams region is something he treasures most. Ahead of Canberra playing the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo next Sunday, former Raider and NSW Country representative Thompson has spoken about his old club and the importance of connecting with the bush. Thompson was born in Ivanhoe and spent much of his youth with the Forbes Magpies as he attended the famed rugby league nursey, Red Bend. READ ALSO: - TEAM LISTS: Magpies without Country fullback for CYMS clash - NRL match making an impact in Dubbo well before kick-off - 'What you play footy for': Marlin relishing battle with Magpies' powerful pack His talent was clear from an early age and alongside the likes of current Orange CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer and Trangie star Justin Carney he was part of the Western Rams under 18s side that won the Country Championships in 2006. Thompson went on to earn Australian Schoolboys selection that season while in 2007 he played for the Junior Kangaroos. While the accolades and representative jerseys meant a huge amount, there was so much about his time in the junior footy system that made it so special for Thompson. "I loved it. It was the best times of my life, it honestly was," the 33-year-old said. "Travelling away and playing footy in different places and you make lifelong friends from it. It was a big thing for me. Rugby league helped me so much in life. "The discipline around training and making friends through football, it was a big part of my life and I'm very grateful for that." Like so many of the best country juniors, NRL clubs came calling and after a brief period in Melbourne, Thompson made the move to the nation's capital ahead of the 2008 season. He made his NRL debut for the Green Machine and went on to play 89 first grade games in six seasons with the Raiders. A move to St George Illawarra followed and there was also stints with Manly and St Helen's in the UK. In total, he played more than 200 NRL matches and represented both NSW Country and Indigenous All Stars before announcing his retirement last year. It's the Raiders he still has a real affinity with though and it's because of more than just what happened on the field. "The Raiders are a great club and a real family-orientated club," he said. "They're always looking out for their players so it was great for me. They brought me in and I grew up so much at that club. "They supported me so much off the field and I've got nothing but positive things to say about the Raiders and they continue to do great work." The Raiders' support of bush footy and their willingness to engage with communities also meant a lot to Thompson all those years ago but that connection hasn't disappeared for Canberra. The match at Dubbo is the third NRL game the Raiders are playing in the bush and the second to be held in the western area. After taking on Manly at Mudgee's Glen Willow Oval in round four, the Raiders continued their association with Wagga by taking their round five clash with the Melbourne Storm to McDonalds Oval. In the lead-up to that Wagga match, the club also announced it will be taking a match to the Riverina again in 2023. That adds weight to Thompson view that "the Canberra Raiders are all about the bush" and the way coach Ricky Stuart spoke about the Wagga game proved the games in regional areas are about much more than what just happens on the field for his club. "I hope it is having an impact and actually helping grow junior league," Stuart said at Wagga in April. "I feel it is a big responsibility for players, coaches and clubs to promote rugby league but also show the younger generation and younger kids that they get to meet the superstars and the boys you watch on TV and show that their dreams can be fulfilled." "It's good to see the NRL getting games out to places like Dubbo, where rugby league is a big part of the community," Thompson added. "I believe we need to do more of it to help bush rugby league grow. They've been struggling in recent times because of COVID and other things going on so we need to do more." Thompson is as well placed as any current or former player to talk about the impact sportspeople can have. During his career, whether it was at Canberra, St George Illawarra or Manly, Thompson was one who was always willing to do what he could to help or educate. As the founder of The Mindset Project, Thompson travelled all over NSW and ran workshops designed to provide much needed education and awareness around mental health and well-being. Making a difference in communities is something the South Sydney Rabbitohs spoke about when they first agreed to take NRL matches to Dubbo in late 2020. The Rabbitohs' charity, Souths Cares, was in Dubbo in the week leading up to the match last year and it will be the same again this year. From Tuesday, former Rabbitohs Yileen Gordon and Rhys Wesser will again visit a number of schools and while there will be plenty of time to throw the footy around during skills clinics, the main focus will be on areas like mental wellbeing and online safety. "I always thought it was important to give back and to help with community programs," Thompson said. "Rugby league players have big voices. Little kids look up to them and what they do is something they take on. "Whether they like it or not, they're role models. "You even see when they get different haircuts and then there's young guys with the same haircut. They have a big influence. "It's a privilege to be in their position and I thought it was when I was in that position so it's so important to get out there and provide important messages or try to create communities we want and give them the support they need." His eagerness to support people hasn't stopped now his playing career has finished. Thompson is currently an Indigenous engagement manager at Thee Groups, a rail construction and maintenance company. That work often brings him to Dubbo and the western area as Thee Groups as teams working on the inland rail project. All eyes will be on Dubbo again next Sunday when the Raiders lock horns with the Rabbitohs from 2pm at Apex Oval.

