Dubbo Bulls FC will be spending little time on the training paddock this week due to playing three Western Premier League games in just seven days. Bulls are coming off a 3-0 win over Orange CYMS on Sunday but are now preparing for matches against Orana Spurs (Wednesday night) and Lithgow (Saturday), with the latter being a catch-up fixture after a game earlier in the season was washed out. Kane Settree, Alex Richardson-Bell and Kobe Rapley all found the back of the net for Bulls in their win on Sunday at Jack Brabham Park, which pleased coach Scott Fox. "It was a tough game, it's a tough place to go Orange at the best of times," he said. "We would've been happy with 1-0 on the road but 3-0 I'm really happy with that. "That clean sheet is important as well." While Bulls have struggled with unavailabilities through the first game of the season, Fox said they could be without one of their key forwards for Wednesday's match at No.1 Oval. "Brody Austin came off injured midway through the second half so we are lucky we did," he said. "He's rolled his ankle so we'll see how he is. "He is a chance of playing on Wednesday night." READ ALSO: Bulls sit just below Spurs on the ladder and Fox knows the local derby is going to be a brilliant clash between two of the best sides in the competition. "Spurs did what they did last year and they are going to be up there again this year," he said. "It's going to be a test and I think it will be one of those games where we find out where we are. "It hasn't been the best start for us but the two losses are behind us now and it's a chance to reset after the weekend. "Almost had a full squad on the weekend should have one on Wednesday maybe apart from Brody (Austin). "We are back to full strength and are looking forward to going against them." While they will have little time to train this week, Fox believes playing the three games in under a week isn't necessarily a bad thing. "There are positives and negatives to it, I think it can be a good thing having the three games," he said. "I'm looking forward to it, we don't have to get the boys up for games then have that gap between them." Wednesday night's match will kick-off at 6:30pm at No.1 Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

