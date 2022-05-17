sport, local-sport,

The Dunedoo Swans broke through for their first victory of the 2022 season in round four of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition when they managed to see off the Baradine Magpies in their Boronia Cup Challenge game played at Dunedoo on Saturday. This was the Swans first home game for the year, and they did not disappoint their large band of loyal supporters when they managed an 18 to 6 win over the visitors on a heavy Robertson Oval track. As has been the norm between the Swannettes and the Magpies in recent years the League Tag encounter between the two clubs was again an absolute thriller and top-class affair with the Swannettes scoring after the final hooter to claim a 18 to 16 victory. At Gulgong the Terriers proved to be too strong for the Gilgandra Panthers, taking the game 18 points to six after leading 12 nil at the break. Their fullback Ethan Pegus scored two of his teams three tries but it was his sublime handing skills in very slippery conditions that won him accolades after he repeatedly cleaned up the many grubber kicks sent his way by the Panthers and along with their lock, James Morrison, he stood out for the victors! The Narromine Jets continued their fine start to the season when they managed to stave off the Coonamble Bears in their top of the table clash played at the Jet's Cale Oval. The Bears held an 8-nil lead after 18 minutes, having scored two unconverted tries and it wasn't until eight minutes before the break that the Jets were able to breach the Coonamble defence and with the try converted the score board read 8 points to 6 in favour of the visitors at half time. READ ALSO: The lead soon changed after the resumption of play with the Jets going in for a converted try just two minutes in to the second half. The game moved from end to end, with both teams losing the ball just short of the line before a further Jets try. The game looked as if it was reasonably safe in the Jets keeping until, with 15 minutes remaining, their lock was initially sin binned for advising the referee of the error of his ways. Further advice from the player was not well received by the match official and the number 13 was subsequently informed that his participation on the fixture was hereby terminated and the Jets were down to 12 men on the field for the remainder of the game. Three minutes after his departure a dazzling attacking raid by the Bears saw them go in for a converted try and with the scoreboard reading 18 to 14 it was game on. Soon after the Jets opted for a shot at goal after being awarded a penalty in a handy position and when that was duly slotted. The Bears were not going to die wondering, and the prospect of them salvaging at least a draw was well and truly on the cards as they constantly attacked the Narromine line, but the Jets scrambled in defence to hold on for a hard-fought victory.

