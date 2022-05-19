sport, local-sport,

They've been brilliant at home this season and the Dubbo Kangaroos will once again need to be impressive when they host the Forbes Platypi on Saturday on one of the club's biggest days of the year. The Roos will host Forbes in round five of the Blowes Cup at No.1 Oval in what will be a massive day for the club as their annual Ladies Day event is also set to take place. Dubbo are coming off a tough 34-7 loss to the Cowra Eagles in their last match and second-rower Will Michell is confident the hosts will be up for a tough test against Forbes, with several players expected to return. "I think so, we've had a few injuries over the last few weeks which has probably thrown us out a little bit," he said, "But a few guys are coming back and the availabilities are a bit better this week as they usually are on Ladies Day. "Hopefully we can put something together." With Saturday being Ladies Day, the Roos have been promoting the day online for months now and are confident it could be the biggest event of its kind in the club's history, something Michell agrees with. "I think so, someone said they've sold 400 or 500 tickets for it," he said. "I imagine it will be a pretty good turnout for the day and will make it a lot more fun for everyone realistically." While hundreds of female spectators will be on the sidelines watching the matches, Michell said the special day gives the players a bit of extra motivation to perform. READ ALSO: "It certainly encourages them to put on a bit of show and keep them all happy," he said. The Roos are currently fourth on the competition ladder, just a single point ahead of Forbes and a win for Dubbo could see them move into the top three. Forbes are coming off a 31-24 loss in their last match against the Bathurst Bulldogs but Michell knows the visitors will be a tough opposition come Saturday. "I would say they are a very strong side, we always seem to struggle with Forbes in terms of trying to dominate them," he said. "They are probably sitting pretty even with us on the table in terms of competitiveness. "So I think it will definitely be a tough game for us." The Roos have struggled to score points in bunches this season, often defending for more than half the games but Michell is hoping to see some more attacking flair on Saturday and going forward. "That's right, I think we need to play a bit more of an attacking game," he said. "We are spending 65 to 70 per cent of our time defending in our games at the moment. "We are trying to play a bit more of an attacking game so hopefully that can bring some results with a bit of luck." Saturday's massive day of rugby will start with the Westfund Ferguson Cup game between the two sides which will kick off at 11:40am. Colts, second grade and first-grade fixtures will follow the women's match. Kick off for the first-grade game will be at 3:15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wF2AsUhhR8g62Py4v8BYyb/2f589681-c80d-4c45-8993-c8c7650f380f.jpg/r563_919_3353_2495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg