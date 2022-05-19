sport, local-sport,

Friday's meeting at Dubbo Paceway might not compare to a Group 1 final at her home track, but Amanda Turnbull will still be motivated for more success. Turnbull added another feature win to her collection on Wednesday when she combined with Lyrical Genius for an all-the-way victory in the Group 1 TAB Regional Championships Western Final (2260m). It was a dominant showing from the favourite, who won the $100,000 event by almost three metres. "It was definitely great. I was hoping it would be that way (in front early) with a couple of good ones drawn on the back row. It worked out perfect," Turnbull said. "He relaxed so good early and then he just sped it up himself." READ ALSO: - New Turf Club GM proud to take the reins and build into busy winter - Arrow hoping for plenty of smiles on and off the field in return to Dubbo - Panthers legend's premiership promise follows him as Big Walk continues The attention now turns to Friday night's meeting at Dubbo. Turnbull has four drives booked for the nine-race meeting while Smooth Overarm will be the lone hope from her stables to go around. Smooth Overarm will be driven by concession driver William Cassell in the Free Choice and Giftware Good Luck Canberra Raiders Pace (2120m). There will also be a Good Luck South Sydney Pace run over 1720m ahead of Sunday's NRL match at Apex Oval. The meeting at Dubbo Paceway will help kick-off the bumper sporting weekend. The attention on Saturday will be on race meetings at Dubbo Turf Club and Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club's Dawson Park, where the Group 3 Brother Fox Final headlines the action. All eyes will be on Apex Oval on Sunday afternoon when the Rabbitohs and Raiders do battle in the NRL round 11 fixture. Those who attend Friday's meeting can get into the spirit of the footy as a supporter pack for each club will up for grabs on the night while two tickets to Sunday's match will also be won. On the track, Turnbull will be one to watch again. She will drive Drive To The Beach, Shesa Pocketrocket, and Imperial Power for father and trainer Steve Turnbull as well as Cashbox for Shannon Rye in the night's opening event. Despite not yet having a win to his name, Imperial Power shapes as the best chance of the bunch. The two-year-old gelding has two placings from six starts and ran third last time out at Parkes. They will look to follow the effort of Lyrical Genius, who showed the best of himself in Wednesday's win. "He's a funny horse. He's so mad but he can be pretty lazy too," Turnbull said. "He won't let them past him though if he can keep seeing them. Once they didn't come at him quick I knew that he would keep going." Racing starts 5.54pm on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/2f5a9b12-f856-4965-bcde-d3143fcfe069.JPG/r977_862_5568_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg