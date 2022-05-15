sport, local-sport,

Good Odds Cash entered the Brother Fox heats as one of the series' major contenders and his performance on Saturday night at Dawson Park enhanced that status. Trained by Frank Hurst at Londonderry, Good Odds Cash was the fastest qualifier out of the four 516m heats run at the Dubbo track on Saturday. Hurst's chaser advanced to the $50,000-to-the-winner Group 3 final in fine style, winning the second heat from box six by more than four lengths in the slick time of 29.31 seconds. READ ALSO: That was comfortable the fastest time on the night, with the next best being the 29.44 seconds produced by the Jason Mackay-trained Fantastic Raven in the opening heat of the night. Fantastic Raven is one of two runners Mackay will have in the final after Zipping Maserati won the fourth and final heat in a time of 29.73. Western hope Billy Creek, trained at Beryl by Ian Gilders, won the other qualifier on the night in 29.55 seconds. A runner in the TAB Phoenix Final late last year, Billy Creek will be the only dog trained in the western area to race in next Saturday's Brother Fox Final.

