Some of the state's best dogs will be in action at Dawson Park on Saturday night to kick-off one of the biggest weeks of the year for Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club. The Brother Fox Carnival is back, and four high-class heats of the Group 3 event will be run on Saturday before the $50,000-to-the-winner final takes centre stage seven days later. Defending champion Jungle Deuce won't line up as he remains out with injury but trainer Ray Smith will still be represented in the 516m heats. Irinka Riley, who ran second behind kennelmate Jungle Deuce in last year's final, is back and will jump from box five in heat four after finishing just outside the placings in last weekend's Million Dollar Chase Final. READ ALSO: - 'What you play footy for': Marlin relishing battle with Magpies' powerful pack - TEAM LISTS: Magpies without Country fullback for CYMS clash - Bulls looking to start building momentum against competition newcomers That fourth heat will feature another of the favourites for the series in Zipping Maserati. Trained by Jason Mackay, Zipping Maserati won the Million Dollar Chase consolation last weekend and hasn't run worse than second in his past six starts. Zipping Kyrgios, the John and Melinda Finn-trained star, is also back from injury and will contest heat one. A runner in last year's Brother Fox Final, Zipping Kyrgios won the Country Classic at Wentworth Park in March but hasn't raced since a fall at the Sydney track last month. The Ian Gilders-trained Billy Creek and Million Dollar Chase finalist Good Odds Cash are two of the other big names who will be in action in the heats. Gilders, based at Beryl just outside of Gulgong, is one of the leading western area hopes alongside Smith while Charmaine Roberts will fly the flag for Dubbo. Bonnie Keeping, Return Mac and Payton Keeping will be in action for Roberts and while she admits she's a big outsider, being part of the elite series at her home track is special again. "We're really happy with the four heats and there's really good quality dogs," she said. "It's just really, really, really great quality dogs. It's great to see dogs like Zipping Kyrgios back after winning the Country Classic and then an injury." As well as the four Brother Fox heats, five heats of the annual Bill and Peg Miller Series will also be run on Saturday. Sam Coons will also provide live entertainment on Saturday while there will be a jumping castle and activities for the kids. Racing starts 5.07pm.

