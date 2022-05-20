sport, local-sport,

The weather has been getting colder and there's been plenty of rain falling, but recent success has made days at work that bit more enjoyable for the Robb Racing team. Brett Robb and his team are having a bumper season and the Dubbo-based trainer sits behind only premier Newcastle trainer Kris Lees when it comes to country winners. Robb sits 12th overall among trainers in the state and has the impressive winning strike-rate of 22 per cent. He's aiming to add to his 47-and-a-half winners for 2021/22 on Saturday, with horses set for Rosehill and Dubbo Turf Club's Rabbitohs Race Day meeting. "I'm very happy. We're working hard and it makes it easier to get out of bed when you're getting a few winners," Robb said. "We've got a good little team in. There's some good ones to come back too so everyone is excited, especially the team. "It makes it easier when you've got a couple going alright. It's not an easy game. There's long hours and it's seven days a week so it's good to get the rewards." READ ALSO: - Turnbull heading for Dubbo's bumper sporting weekend after Group 1 victory - Battle of the five-eighths will go a long way to deciding Dubbo clash - 'It's all about inclusion': Passion for the game will show in curtain-raiser Two of Robb's top horses at the moment will be in action in Saturday's $100,000 Highway Handicap (1200m) at Rosehill. After running fourth despite starting from a wide gate in a Highway event last start, Boom Basil had no luck when it came to the barrier draw again this week. The four-year-old gelding drew 18 for Saturday's country-only event while Bean Hot landed gate seven in his return from a spell. While the two horses have had different paths to Saturday's event, there is similarities between the pair. One of the things they have in common the most is the fact there was moments in the past Robb thought their careers were over. When Boom Boom Basil arrived at Robb's stables from those of Kody Nestor late last year there was a number of niggling issues while it was illness that sidelined Bean Hot during his build-up to the 2022 Country Championships. "He (Boom Boom Basil) had a lot of issues when he first came over and I could have $1000 on him never having a race. I didn't think I'd get him to a race meeting but it's been a really good job," Robb said, before speaking about Bean Hot. "He was going to be my main hope for it (Country Championships) this year but he got Ross River fever and he was really crook. I thought we were going to lose him at one stage and I had doubts whether he would come back any good. "But he has come back good and everything is going well so I thought I'd go down there (to Rosehill) and have a crack." As well as the Rosehill duo, Robb will have a team of six in action at Dubbo Turf Club's Rabbitohs Race Day meeting. Messy Miss is among that group and Robb is positive about her chances in the Triple M Dubbo 93.5 Benchmark 66 Handicap (1100m) while promising two-year-old Sizzle Menizzle will contest the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders Maiden Plate (1300m). Sizzle Menizzle has had just two starts in his career and is yet to place but Robb has seen enough around the stables to have him excited about the gelding's potential. "I think Sizzle Menizzle is going to be a really good horse but the penny hasn't dropped for him yet," Robb said. "I really like him. He went around at Scone last time on a wet track and I just want to see him on top of the ground because at home he shows me that he's going to be a really good horse. "I like the horse and he does everything right. He'll have this run and then probably go out because I think he's going to be a much better horse next prep." A number of Souths Old Boys are expected to be at Saturday's meeting while some current players not in the final 18 for Sunday's match may also be in attendance. The first of eight race is at 12.21pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/78c2fe49-2f87-48e7-87cc-84bcdc9bee41.jpg/r2363_1289_4640_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg