It wasn't perfect but the Dubbo Roolettes did enough to remain undefeated through the first four rounds of the Westfund Ferguson Cup. Playing at No.1 Oval and kicking off the club's Ladies Day, the Roolettes didn't waste time getting started, scoring early before running away 52-7 victors. Dubbo co-coach Kieren Smith believes there were plenty of positives for the Roolettes after another win. "Really good second half, in the first half we lacked a bit of organisation," he said. "But once we sorted that out at half-time the girls really kicked into gear and got away with it." "That's the best game I've ever seen her play actually," The home side crossed in the third minute of the match with Emily Turnbull finding open space out wide to go over as the Roolettes went 5-0 up. But to Forbes' credit their defence held firm in the middle of the park with the game becoming a much more even contest as the first half rolled on. Alahna Ryan scored next for Dubbo in the 18th minute as Maddie Piccolo added the extras to give the home side a 12-0 lead. READ ALSO: Ella Hutchinson then grabbed her first try of the afternoon in the 25th minute and shortly after Dubbo had another with Janalee Conroy going down the short side to score, with Piccolo converting the latter try. Ryan scored her second five minutes before half-time with the conversion again being successful before Hutchinson, not to be outdone scored her second as well with Piccolo's boot again leading to more points as the Roolettes led 38-0 at the break. Forbes' defence again aimed up after half-time but Dubbo's Lakeisha Hull found some space and raced away to score. Ailee Tremain continued the Dubbo dominance also crossing the line but Hutchinson shone again. Hutchinson arguably saved her best try of the day for last after making a break down the side before showing some fancy footwork to beat the fullback as she found herself scoring her third try of the day. Piccolo's kicking was again on point as Dubbo moved the score to 52-0. Forbes hit back with a late converted try with just four minutes remaining as both sides ran the clock out with full-time being blown with the home side winning 52-7. Smith had nothing but praise for his whole side and believed Hutchinson played her best game in Roolette colours. "She's new to it, she's been around our stuff for a couple of years," he said. "But with injuries and other stuff that's kept her out of it. "It was really good to see her get some space because we know that's what they can do." "That's the nature of it, we've got a developing team," "We've got quite a big bench so it's important to get those girls out and teach them what to do as well as how we are trying to play. "Our structure does go away a bit there but Forbes are a good side."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/fdc6aa45-fe4e-431b-b6cd-8bae8ce99e19.JPG/r381_479_3869_2450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg