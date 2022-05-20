sport, local-sport,

The Dubbo Demons will be looking to get back to their best this weekend when they take on the Orange Tigers. Playing at Orange's Waratah Sporting Complex, the Demons will be looking to snap a two-match losing streak when they take on the Tigers on Saturday in round four of the AFL Central West season. The two sides have met once this year already back in round two, with the Tigers winning at South Dubbo Oval before the Demons fell away late to lose to the Bathurst Bushrangers last weekend. With no Tier 2 match this weekend for the club, the Demons will have a few new faces in their side to take on Orange but will rely on Mick Daly, Tom Skinner and Dylan Fairall for the bulk of the leadership in the squad. Key backman Matt Purse will also make his second appearance of the season on Saturday. The Women's side will be in action and are in some brilliant form led by coach Pete Martinoli. READ ALSO: The Demon's Women's side mentor was recently named coach of the AFL Central West representative team for their upcoming weekend away in July. The next two weekends will be the AFL Central West Indigenous rounds, the Demons among other clubs will be wearing specially designed jerseys to celebrate the occasion. Bathurst Giants player Hailee Taylor designed her club's jersey for their match against the Lady Bushrangers and said it carries a strong emotional link for her. "I was going to contract it out to a professional artist, but it meant too much to our team given the people we've lost in the off-season," she said. "So it was really important for me to try and create the design myself to honour those we lost in the off-season and also some of the girls' mums who passed away from breast cancer." The Demons' game will begin at 2:15pm.

