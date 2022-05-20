sport, local-sport,

Dubbo's second ever NRL premiership match has finally arrived. After 12 long months, the South Sydney Rabbitohs will return to Apex Oval for the first time since being pumped by the Penrith Panthers in 2021. Awaiting the Rabbitohs this year will be the Canberra Raiders, led by Orange's Jack Wighton who returns from a two-game suspension. Canberra prop Josh Papalii will also play his 250th NRL game. Wanting information about Sunday's match? Look no further because we've done all the hard work for you. TICKETS: Dubbo Regional Council are hoping to attract approximately 16,000 people to the game. But for those who are still looking, tickets are still available via 123Tix. WHAT TIME DO GATES OPEN? Gates will open at 11am. ENTRY: GATE 1 Gate 1 is located at the entrance to Apex Oval off Cobra Street. Accessible Area ticket holders will use Gate 1 Grazing on the Grass with Kennards ticket holders will use Gate 1 GATE 2 Gate 2 is located at the entrance to Apex Oval off Cobra Street, nearby the Grandstand. Grandstand ticket holders will use Gate 2 MAAS Marquee Function ticket holders will use Gate 2 Summit Cranes VIP Function ticket holders will use Gate 2 GATE 3 Gate 3 is located via Kokoda Place off Wingewarra Street. General Admission ticket holders will use Gate 3 ROAD CLOSURES: Chelmsford Street closed at Cobra Street and Wingewarra Street from 7am - 7pm Sunday. Chelmsford Street is accessible via Bultje Street for game day drop-off purposes and to local traffic. Apex Oval via Kokoda Place is closed at Wingewarra Street from 7am - 7pm Sunday. Apex Oval via Cobra Street is closed 7am - 7pm Sunday. Apex Oval via Cassia Street closed 7am - 7pm Sunday. BUS ROUTES: A free hail and ride bus service will be available in Wellington starting at Nanima Village to the game, along with West and North Dubbo starting at Delroy Shopping Centre car park and East and South Dubbo commencing at the corner of Cobra and Macquarie Street. The Bus will be returning via the reverse route. PARKING: Free parking from 10am to 5pm at Dubbo Showground Limited accessible parking via Chelmsford Street, all vehicles must show permits. Drop-off point for Gate 1 and 2 from 10am to 6pm on Chelmsford Street North, entry via Bultje Street. Drop-off point for Gate 3 from 10am to 6pm on Chelmsford Street North, entry via Bultje Street. WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT BRING: CAN BRING Mobile phones Picnic blankets and camp chairs (general admission only) Unopened water bottles Cash or Debit/Credit Card An assistance animal that has taken a Public Access Test (PAT) Collapsible travel wagon/trolley CANNOT BRING Alcohol, glass, cans, soft drink or eskies Commercially prepared food Cigarettes, cigars or other smoking devices Umbrellas Bags will be checked upon entry MATCH DAY PROGRAM: 11.10am - U16 St Johns V Wellington 12.20pm - Three U7 matches, and one Macquarie Raider League tag game 2pm - NRL Premiership South Sydney Rabbitohs V Canberra Raiders 2.40pm - Half time featuring three mini league game TEAMS: SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS: 1 Blake Taaffe, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Jaxson Paulo, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Taane Milne , 6 Cody Walker (c), 7 Lachlan Ilias, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Thomas Burgess, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Trent Peoples, 13 Jai Arrow; Bench: 14 Kodi Nikorima, 15 Davvy Moale, 16 Siliva Havili, 17 Liam Knight, 18 Peter Mamouzelos , 19 Isaiah Tass, 20 Josh Mansour, 21 Shaquai Mitchell, 22 Dean Hawkins, 23 Richard Kennar, 24 Hame Sele. Coach: Jason Demetriou CANBERRA RAIDERS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Jack Wighton, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Elliott Whitehead (c), 13 Corey Harawira-Naera; Bench: 14 Tom Starling, 15 Ryan Sutton, 16 Xavier Savage, 17 Corey Horsburgh, 18 Adam Elliott, 19 Brad Schneider, 20 Harry Rushton, 21 Adrian Trevilyan, 22 James Schiller, 23 Emre Guler, 24 Trey Mooney. Coach: Ricky Stuart WHAT THE TEAMS HAVE BEEN UP TO THIS WEEK: Like 2021, Souths Cares have been in Dubbo since the start of the week, visiting schools around town and spreading the positives messages about mental health, healthy relationships and many other things. Souths Cares ran a coaching clinic on Thursday afternoon for Dubbo's local juniors with Rabbitoh Jed Cartwright making an appearance. South Sydney will have their Captain's Run on Saturday morning at 10:30am at Apex Oval with a gold coin donation required for entry. The proceeds from the donation will go to the Dubbo and District Junior Rugby League. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

