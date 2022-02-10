news, local-news,

There's just over three months until the South Sydney Rabbitohs return to Dubbo for the second time and it is expected more than 15,000 people could pack into Apex Oval. The Rabbitohs will face the Canberra Raiders on May 22 and the event could see up to 16,000 spectators turn out to watch the match. In 2021, the Rabbitohs faced off with the Penrith Panthers at Apex Oval with the latter winning the game 56-12 in front of 10,824 spectators. The crowd for the match was capped to not exceed 11,000 due to COVID-19 concerns but Dubbo Regional Council is aiming to go above and beyond for the 2022 fixture. READ ALSO: Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood is confident the 2022 NRL fixture will be even better than last year's game with feature the eventual grand finalists in both South Sydney and Penrith. "In 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions the facility had a reduced capacity and sold out at 11,000," he said. "At present, with no capacity limits on outdoor events, DRC (Dubbo Regional Council) will endeavour sell a capacity crowd of approximately 16,000. Tickets will be released in waves, allowing staff to adjust accordingly in the event of any unexpected changes to the Public Health Order that may affect crowd numbers. "DRC encourages all interested residents and visitors to get in early once tickets go on sale to avoid disappointment." If 2021's match is any indication to go by, tickets for the match should come on sale in March around the start of the NRL season via 123Tix once again. For the avid rugby league fans, both Mudgee and Bathurst will host NRL matches. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/12fc9b7e-74ab-41da-8b1c-bc2442d33a2a.JPG/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg