Dubbo 'dream' home sets new region record, sale exceeds $1.8m

news, local-news,

The same week data from Core Logic revealed the median house price for Dubbo had reached a new high of $435,000, a Dubbo home reached a new high sale price for the region, exceeding the $1.8 million mark. The four-bedroom home at 11 Glenabbey Drive sold this week though Redden Family Real Estate to a local Dubbo family. Director Michael Redden said though he couldn't disclose the exact sale price, the "beautiful" home went for above $1.8 million, breaking the previous record for Dubbo set by Redden Family Real Estate just over a year ago, which was the sale of a home on Waterfall Crescent for $1.4 million. He said interest for the Glenabbey Drive home came from all over the state. "We had quite a number of enquiries on it, from out west to along the coast in Sydney. It did have a very good response, and quite a number of parties were interested in the property," Mr Redden said. Offers were invited on the property, which measures approximately 2495 square metres, and offers two bathrooms and six car spaces. In the sales literature, Redden Family Real Estate wrote: "We have found the home of your dreams!" Mr Redden said the design was "quite unique" and the home was "very well-built with an elevated outlook looking back over Dubbo". Set at a "highly sought-after blue ribbon location", the home offers large outdoor and indoor living areas, with a focus on outdoor dining and relaxation. There is a neutral colour scheme throughout, and high-end finishes. The dining and family room is open plan to the kitchen and outdoor entertaining areas. There is a butler's pantry off the kitchen, three living areas, a gym, a 'man cave' or pool house by the pool, and a rumpus room near the kids' bedrooms. There is zoned reverse-cycle, split-system air conditioning for climate control in the Dubbo weather, and a gas log fire in the family room. All tiled areas have underfloor heating. Large windows throughout the house let natural light in. Outside, there is a firepit area, and a stainless steel BBQ and an industrial canopy rangehood were included in the sale. The pool is heated and has a robotic pool cleaner. There is a 15-kilowatt solar system and a computerised and zoned watering system. Mr Redden said the new high sale price "shows what Dubbo is becoming". "The region has a lot to offer. That's certainly showing in the prices that are being achieved," Mr Redden said. He said the local family that purchased the property was attracted to its uniqueness, location and outlook. "It's surrounded by other quality homes, on large blocks," Mr Redden said. The property was on the market for around three weeks. "Something of this calibre is always a bit of an unknown but that time frame is on par with the period of time houses are selling in Dubbo at the moment," Mr Redden said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/1dcdd1c0-f5bc-4553-9ad6-2210f605b64c.JPG/r146_171_3353_1983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg