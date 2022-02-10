news, local-news,

Frogs are striking up a chorus in the central west, taking advantage of wet weather and environmental flows to hatch a new generation. Species detected in the Macquarie Marshes include the Barking marsh frog, Broad palmed frog, Eastern sign-bearing froglet, Peron's tree frog, Salmon striped frog and the Spotted marsh frog. Environment Minister James Griffin said it was great news that breeding activity had been detected at multiple sites in the Macquarie Marshes following three years of drought, with frogs heard calling for mates throughout the wetland system. READ ALSO: "The warmer weather and the La Nia event means continued breeding activity is predicted in the months ahead," he said. "Six frog species, which depend on water flows in the wetlands, had been heard calling during the November surveys. Scientists from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment visited 14 sites and heard frogs calling at 12 of them." Mr Griffin said frogs were a positive indicator of wetland recovery and are a critical part of the wetland food chain. They can respond quickly to water flows and their huge numbers make them a significant source of food for turtles, snakes and birds. "In addition to recent rainfall, the Macquarie Marshes has also been supported by environmental flows to enhance river health and dependent plants and wildlife," Mr Griffin said. "Water for the environment plays a critical role in the Macquarie Marshes, supporting habitat and breeding opportunities for a variety of frog species between natural flow events." To find out where you can experience wetlands in NSW national parks, visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/environments/wetland-environments However, check access before you go at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts/alerts-list

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/4d07b66e-deb2-45cc-b0ea-d950eb968667.jpeg/r6_29_2608_1499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg