CONNECTED by the Central West Mums group, over 300 women let their hair down and danced the night away at the group's inaugural Mumfest event in 2019. However, the pandemic saw planned events kicked to the corner ... until now. To have a gig lined-up in the recent climate will provide hundreds of women the chance to reunite in Orange on March 12, as the gig's return approaches. "I'm excited to bring women together for Mumfest, as we most certainly deserve a night out," event host, and founder of community resources and support group Central West Mums, Amorette Zielinski wrote. "There have been a great number of tree-changers to the region during the pandemic, and this event gives them an opportunity to meet other mums, face-to-face." ALSO MAKING NEWS: In celebration of friendship, community, and a shared love of connecting with other women and mums alike, the event's plan is to make up for lost time, as hundreds of gals get ready to spiritually cash-in on forming bonds. "Mumfest is an extension of the strong community built in a Facebook group [which was] established to support first time mums, new mums to the Central West and mothers in general who live in Orange," Ms Zielinski said. "Despite access to this online support group, mothers will always face financial pressures, geographical isolation and question their ability to be a good mother, whatever that is! [So] the women who attend the event [can] enjoy a fun evening with mental health, wellbeing and support all considered a focus." They'll also be partying with special guest speaker, Samantha Bloom - two-time World Para Surfing champion, best-selling author and inspiration behind the number one Australian box-office and international global Netflix hit movie, Penguin Bloom. "Samantha seemed like a really clear choice in my mind given that she's a mum just like so many of us, so there's a lot of points about her that I felt would just be extremely attractive to all women across the board," Ms Zielinski said. "And given that the event will fall on the weekend after International Women's Day, I wanted to have someone who would be a good representation of strong, courageous women - and Samantha is totally that." Paralysed in an accident in Thailand in 2013, Samantha Bloom is a global ambassador for Wings For Life - a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation - and advocates amidst numerous other spinal cord injury charities around the world, as well. "Samantha's been through an experience that has been written about in her book and shown through the Penguin Bloom film - both of which moved me - and she's such a great advocate in terms of raising awareness for spinal cord injury," Ms Zielinski said. "She's also a mum of three boys and has achieved so much; I find her just incredible, and after following her for several years on socials [social media], she's got that genuine side which involves everything that mums and women need to balance in their daily lives - which is extremely relatable for us all. "Sam's story completely moved me, and we [women] all have a lot to deal with that we somehow just manage, So, I think she'll be a wonderful guest speaker for the event to share her story a bit more intimately, and I feel like it'll move others as well." Inspired by the Penguin Bloom film, Mumfest-goers will also have the opportunity to purchase the speaker's book, Sam Bloom: Heartache and Birdsong, where pages - said to resonate powerfully with its readers - could see an added sentiment for guests to leave with. "Women will have the chance to buy Sam's book [Sam Bloom: Heartache and Birdsong] and have it personally signed by Samantha, which can be taken away as a memory of what's going to be a fun, and beautiful evening." With the addition of prizes up for grabs on the night, DJ entertainment and a few hundred ticket-holders already signed-up, the 2022 Mumfest event will be held in The Coral Sea Room at Orange Ex-Services Club on Anson Street, March 12 from 5pm until late. Tickets for the event can still be booked online for the next two weeks via the Central West Mums website, or through the humanitix portal.

