news, local-news, news, Dubbo, SJ Shooter, favourite business

SJ Shooter Real Estate is the winner of the Rhino for Dubbo's favourite business, its team present to receive the award on stage and celebrate. The agency was voted most popular in the people's choice category sponsored by 2DU and Zoo FM on Friday night. It celebrated being part of the 25th Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards - finally going ahead after twice being postponed due to COVID. Licensee and director Samuel Shooter thanked the chamber of commerce and the major sponsors for "putting on such an incredible and long-awaited event". "I want to thank my wife Laura who makes us look good repeatedly, and our gorgeous team - give it up for our team," he said, to the crowd of almost 400 guests. "Ultimately, any business is only as good as the team that works with them, and these guys have caught the vision and worked hard to serve the people that work with us, and I want to thank you all so very much. "And thank everyone who voted for us, and who has engaged with us over the past years.' Laura Shooter, managing director, also offered her appreciation. "It's not lost on us that we're really working with people at pivotal moments in their life, so thank you to our team for serving those people well, and for getting behind our nomination in this category," she said. Other finalists in contention were F45 Training Dubbo, My Tutor and The Establishment Bar Dubbo.

