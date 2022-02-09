news, local-news,

A magistrate has recognised a Dubbo woman has taken "substantial strides" to get her life back on track, despite a shocking history of traffic offences. Tayla Anne Hudson, 30, was driving a black Holden ute along Bultje Street in Dubbo when she was pulled over by police for a random breath test, about 4pm on October 10 last year. According to police, when asked for her licence Hudson told the officers she didn't have it on her. Following a negative breath test police asked if she had any other identification, which she declined. She later told the officers however she was supposed to have an interlock device installed. READ ALSO: Further checks by police later revealed Hudson was disqualified from driving. When police confronted her about being disqualified and why she wasn't upfront she said "I dunno". Hudson later admitted to police she was aware she was disqualified from driving in relation to other matters at Gosford Local Court. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, appearing via audio-visual link with her lawyer, Hudson pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Defence lawyer Jennifer Spear, explained Hudson's downward spiral since 2010, which led to a lengthy criminal traffic history. "She knew she had to break the endless cycle of disqualification she found herself in," Ms Spear told the court. "She had a poor relationship with alcohol, and would make poor decisions, so she took steps to modify her alcohol consumption." Ms Spear said her client moved back to Dubbo in May 2021 to live with her mother due to COVID-19 lockdowns, had gained employment as an electrical apprentice and was working to "get her life back on track". According to her client, Ms Spear said the offence occurred because Hudson's mother was out of town, and she needed to attend Coles so travelled the 3.5 kilometres to get groceries. She said at the time, Dubbo was in lockdown due to COVID and was uncomfortable calling upon others, so made the decision to drive. The court heard Hudson had since completed the Traffic Offenders Program and was aware of the dangers of unsafe driving practices. "She appreciates a driving licence is a privilege and not a right," Ms Spear said. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton took into account Hudson's early plea, and noted the sentencing assessment report placed her at a low risk of reoffending. "That must be based on her current situation, because when someone looks at her history it would be hard to form the view she's of low risk," Magistrate Hamilton said. "She has been convicted of driving offences every two years since 2013, including two mid-range, a special range, driving while disqualified, and driving while suspended." Magistrate Hamilton said her history didn't allow for much leniency, but noted she had made "substantial strides" to getting her life back on track. Hudson was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months. She was also fined $450.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/7340beb2-20ef-4082-8b04-5fcacd0d89f1.JPG/r0_126_5568_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg