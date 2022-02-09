news, local-news,

A new exhibition at Western Plains Cultural Centre has captured Taronga Western Plains Zoo's animals in a new light. Dubbo-based visual artist Jack Randell's new exhibition Animal Studies asks what animals see when they look at us. "In these pictures I am considering an animal's self-awareness through its shape, its body form," Mr Randell said. "By how a body appears - tall, wide, agile, feathered or furred. These things will determine its capacity, as well as its experiences. Agency and subjectivity. This is what we share with other sentient beings, the perception of, and action on the sensation of being. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "That intriguing intersection between feeling and doing, sensing and acting, a sense of self, an awareness of something that seems like belonging. And so, we all belong." WPCC exhibition and curator officer Kent Buchanan said Mr Randell's deft use of a range of materials reveals an artist at the top of his game. "Time spent at Taronga Western Plains Zoo has afforded Mr Randell the opportunity to engage with a diverse array of animals, in a setting that encourages to look, and conversely, be seen," he said. Animal Studies opens at 6pm on Friday. The artist talk will be held at 11am on Saturday with Mr Randell, curator Andrew Frost and veterinarian Benn Bryant.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/9ca9eda3-b0e7-4107-bf56-502847276184.jpg/r0_135_3456_2088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg