Police are appealing for information after three unknown men broke into a motel room in Bourke and attempted to rob a woman twice in one night. About 11.40pm on Sunday, February 6, three unknown men forced entry into a motel room on Mitchell Street, Bourke. The group demanded cash and cars keys from the occupant - a 66-year-old woman - before one male wrestled the woman to the ground in an attempt to steal her handbag. READ ALSO: The group left empty handed, before returning a short time later and again attempted to take the woman's handbag. After failing a second time, the group fled empty handed. Police attended and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Bourke Police on 02 6870 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

