news, local-news,

A Dubbo man who was encouraged to "feed it" before accelerating into the Serisier Bridge on Christmas Eve has fronted court. Kai Stephen Charles Adams, 34, was driving a purple Ford Falcon east along Thompson Street before he lost control and crashed, about 1.45am on December 24 last year. According to police, there were two passengers in the vehicle who encouraged Adams to "f---ing feed it" before he accelerated and lost traction of the vehicle causing it to spin across four lanes of Whylandra Street. The rear of the purple Ford hit the grass, when it slid into the bridge railings and came to a stop, damaging the vehicle. READ ALSO: Adams and the two men, according to police, got out of vehicle and ran away when confronted by witnesses. Police arrived at the scene, when witnesses pointed them in the direction the men had run along the Macquarie River. After a short chase, police located the men hiding down the river embankment. After some time, Adams and the two men were brought back to the top when police said they smelt a strong stench of alcohol. Adams told police he was the owner of the purple Ford Falcon and admitted to driving and running from the scene. After a positive roadside breath test, Adams was arrested and taken back to Dubbo Police Station. The two other passengers were taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment. About an hour later, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.109. Adams, who police said was polite and courteous and continued apologising for his actions, told officers he had about six stubbies of Great Northern mid-strength beer since 6pm, and had not eaten since breakfast. In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday Adams pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving and negligent driving. Defence lawyer Jai Silkman said his client came before the court remorseful for his actions, and enrolled in the traffic offenders program. "My client indicates he isn't someone who usually drinks, but was at a pre-Christmas party with friends," Mr Silkman said. Mr Silkman said Adams had received a call from friends who had been in trouble in town and had a fight, when he made the "foolish" decision to drive. The court heard Adams was an apprentice diesel mechanic, and had since lost employment due to his licence suspension. While Adams' record didn't assist him, Mr Silkman said he had made "significant improvement" in his driving behaviours. "He has had his licence since 2005, with no drink-driving matters." "He certainly has had issues with driving in the past. He accepts it's serious and if there had not been a gap in his record, he could be in significantly more trouble." The court heard Adams had a criminal history involving a number of traffic matters including driving while suspended, driving a vehicle causing it to lose traction, drive recklessly or dangerously. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton noted while there was a gap in his record, it didn't entitle him to much leniency. "The facts are relatively serious, a reading of 0.109, he obviously shouldn't have been driving at all, and certainly shouldn't have been driving the way it says," she said. Taking into account his early plea Magistrate Hamilton convicted and fined Adams $1050. He was also disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to install an interlock device for 12 months.

