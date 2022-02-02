news, local-news,

Police are urging motorists to slow down as schools return, after a number of drivers were charged with speeding during a 12-day high-visibility policing operation. Operation Australia Day was in place from January 21 through to midnight on February 1. This year the state-wide police operation was in place longer to include the return to work and end of the school holiday period, to keep the community and roads safe. READ ALSO: Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said sadly 11 lives were lost in the holiday period, the majority being in regional areas. In the western region three people died in separate motor vehicle crashes during the 12-day operation. There were 61 crashes, with 32 people injured. "I think it's fair to say that the majority of road users across NSW made good decisions over the holiday period," Acting Assistant Commissioner Glinn said. "However it is concerning that we identified some specific aspects of dangerous driving." Police conducted 25,000 random breath tests which resulted in 62 people being charged. There were about 950 infringements issued for speeding, 61 offences for people not wearing their seatbelt and 20 people caught using their mobile phone while driving. While the police operation had concluded, Acting Assistant Commissioner Glinn said police would continue to have a high-visibility presence across the state to keep the community safe as schools return. "We just asked people to be very vigilant in school zones, and be aware that police certainly will be in those areas over coming days and weeks," he said. "So if you're driving in or around a school zone, expect to sue the police. If you make a poor decision and break the law, expect the police to interact with you and action to be taken." So far 34 people have been killed on NSW roads since January 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/7080db0d-db5b-4097-be4a-1870b8a0ff43.JPG/r0_126_5568_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg