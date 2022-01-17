news, local-news,

A lawyer has apologised to a court for getting the date wrong, after his client failed to appear last month and was almost arrested. Dubbo man Alan Karl Norris, is charged with with dangerous driving, which allegedly caused the death of a woman on a rural road on July 22 last year. According to court documents, the 45-year-old was the driver of a Ford Ranger when it was involved in a fatal crash with a Holden on the Gollan Road at Gollan, about 60 kilometres east of Dubbo. READ ALSO: The Holden driver, 55-year-old Amanda Moore affectionately known as Mandy to her friends and family, died at the scene. The mother of one was a former resident of Campbelltown who had been living at Bungaba, a town about 56 kilometres north of Mudgee. She was remembered as the beloved partner of Craig, a much-loved mother of Jake, adored daughter of Delma and Frank and cherished sister of Liz, Pam, Lee-Anne, Phill and Bo. After the crash, Mr Norris was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before he was flown to Dubbo Hospital in a serious condition. He has since revolvered, and was arrested by police on November 2, following investigations by the crash investigation unit. He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death. Police granted Mr Norris conditional bail after his arrest, and his licence was suspended. He was due to appear in Dubbo Local Court for the first time on December 22, however was not in attendance. Defence lawyer Jai Silkman appeared on Mr Norris' behalf in court on Thursday, and apologised for his client's non-attendance, as he had the court date in his diary wrong. "That's good he was almost arrested," Magistrate Wilson said. The matter will return to Dubbo Local Court for brief service orders on March 10.

