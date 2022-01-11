news, local-news,

The quick thinking actions of firefighters has saved neighbouring homes of a property which went up in flames on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called at 9.31am with reports a fire had started in a bedroom at the front of a home on Darling Street in South Dubbo. Four Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews rushed to the scene, but the front of the building was completely engulfed in flames. Crews from both Delroy and Dubbo FRNSW successfully contained the blaze to prevent it from further spreading to neighbouring homes. Police and ambulance arrived, but thankfully no one was inside the home, or injured in the blaze. At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown, with officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District investigating. A spokesperson from FRNSW said while there was extensive smoke and water damage to the property, the "quick thinking" actions of firefighters were able to save 50 per cent of the home and the neighbouring properties. They said this was a timely reminder for people to ensure their smoke alarms were in working order. "It just shows the importance of having a working smoke alarm in a home like this, which enables residents to evacuate early," the spokesperson said. EARLIER: Fire crews are on scene after a house fire broke out in South Dubbo on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called at 9.31am with reports a fire had started in a bedroom at a home on Darling Street, near Mitchell Street. Four Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews, along with NSW Police and ambulance, arrived on the scene to the house well alight. Crews remain on scene controlling the fire from spreading to adjourning properties. A FRNSW spokesperson said no people were inside the home, and there were no reports of any injury. FRNSW are urging people to avoid the area, and take extra caution as crews remain on scene. More to come.

