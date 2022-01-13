news, local-news,

The family of a Dubbo man who died shortly after being sent home from the local hospital will be protesting with the hope of bringing changes to the way Aboriginal people are treated in the NSW health system. In August 2021, 36-year-old Ricky Hampson Junior - also known as Dougie - attended Dubbo Hospital with severe stomach pain and a popping or tearing feeling in his stomach. His family said he was treated and sedated, given painkillers and sent home without a proper diagnosis, before he died a short time later. According to his family, during his time in hospital he was also tested for COVID-19, but was not informed of his positive result or checked on for welfare. The Daily Liberal asked the Western NSW Local Health District if they were aware of Dougie's death, and that his family were calling for accountability. It was also asked if they believed Dougie's death was a failure on behalf of the hospital. "We offer our sincere condolences to the family of this man," a spokesperson from the Western NSW LHD said. "The death of this man has been referred to the Coroner and the Western NSW Local Health District will assist in the coronial process." The death of the father of eight has sent shockwaves through his family who are now demanding accountability and urgent changes in the way Aboriginal people are treated in the NSW health system. His father, Ricky Hampson senior, and his mother, Lydia Chatfield say they feel "robbed" and are facing a nightmare they can't wake from. "We want the health professionals that failed my son held accountable for their actions and the prejudice my son suffered," Mr Hampson said. "They should not get away with this. Unless people are held accountable Aboriginal people will keep dying like this." In an effort to give his son a voice, Dougie's family are holding a protest at Teresa Maliphant Park opposite the Dubbo Hospital on Monday, January 17 from 10am. "We want the health minister to step in and make sure this never happens again anywhere in NSW," Mr Hampson said. Mr Hampson is also calling for an inquest into his son's death, and says there were too many similarities between Dougie's death and the death of Wiradjuri woman Naomi Williams. "The NSW government has been on notice of this systemic issue, at least since the death of Naomi Williams, and Dougie's death confirms that there is a need for urgent action," he said. The Chief Executive Officer of the National Justice Project, George Newhouse, who is acting for Dougie's parents said an inquest into his death would provide accountability and changes in the way Aboriginal people are treated in the NSW health system. "A Coronial inquest would provide an opportunity to observe systemic patterns and to prevent deaths in similar circumstances and most importantly to provide transparency and accountability to a system that too often fails Aboriginal people," he said.

