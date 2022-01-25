news, local-news,

While double demerits aren't in place this Australia Day, NSW Police is encouraging the community to look out for their mates and loved ones as the school holidays conclude. Operation Australia Day 2022 has begun to keep people safe across the state as they come together with family and friends. Over 2000 general duties and specialist police will be patrolling events and popular areas across the state. More police will also be seen out on the roads, but double demerits won't be in place during the operation which runs until 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 1. READ ALSO: NSW Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said the absence of double demerits wasn't an excuse for drivers to flout the rules. "Police will take a zero-tolerance approach to road users endangering the lives of others through careless behaviour such as drink driving and speeding," he said. "In the spirit of Australia Day, let's show comradery and look out for each other on our roads by slowing down, driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence." Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty said the Australia Day operation had been extended this year to cover the days leading up to school returning. "We are expecting roads across the state to be busy as people celebrate Australia Day and families return from travel destinations ahead of the start of school early next month," he said. "Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be targeting everything from drinking and drug driving to speeding and fatigue, in a bid to keep you and your loved ones safe. "But we need your help - if you see anyone breaking the rules and endangering lives, please report it to Crime Stoppers and police will investigate." Commander of Operation Australia Day 2022, Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said police would be focused on providing a safe environment for the community. "Police are there to keep you safe, not ruin your day or spoil your fun. We want everyone to feel safe and respected as we come together to reflect on our history and celebrate contemporary Australia," Assistant Commissioner Cotter said. "We ask that you follow the directions of police and know your limits when consuming alcohol. Look after your mates, have a plan to get home safely, and know that police and emergency services are on hand if you need help. "Anyone found disrespecting each other with anti-social, dangerous or reckless behaviour, will be detected and dealt with swiftly."

