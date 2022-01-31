news, local-news,

Police are appealing for assistance after a man armed with a screwdriver broke into a home in Dubbo before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. About 4am on Friday, January 28, a man forced entry onto a home on Darling Street in Dubbo, armed with a screwdriver. The man threatened the occupant of the home - a 34-year-old woman - demanding cash before leaving in her white Audi SUV. READ ALSO: The woman was not injured. Police were notified and began investigating, but have now released a description of a man they believe can assist with inquiries. The man is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his 20s and about 170cm tall. At the time he was wearing a face mask, a dark t-shirt and tracksuit pants. Following enquiries, the white SUV was located in bushland on Maramba Road in Orange, about 7.30am on Saturday. The vehicle has been sent for forensic examination. As part of inquiries, investigators are urging anyone with information - or dashcam footage from the area at the time - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence and people are reminded not to report crime through any NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/de49f655-b6ff-42ab-9675-43e362f41f84.jpg/r2_65_970_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg