One young Dubbo woman is losing her locks for a local cause, and hoping it inspires younger people to help out. In March 27-year-old Heidi Carolan will shave her head, raising money for local charity Can Assist. But it's not the first time Ms Carolan is lopping her locks to raise money for cancer. Ten years ago in 2012, the then Year 12 school captain at Dubbo College Senior campus shaved her head to raise money as part of the World's Greatest Shave. READ ALSO: This time however, she wanted to raise funds which would stay in the community to help local people with their cancer diagnosis. "I had always wanted to do the shave, I always thought it was very inspiring," she said of her motivation 10 years ago. "I always wanted to do it again, so I waited for the right time, and this year came around and it was 10 years and I thought 'yeah I've got to do it'. "But this time around I thought I'd like to do something where the money can stay local, and I can actually raise money for the Dubbo community." Can Assist has been operational since 1955 and is based in 55 towns across country NSW. All funds raised allow the charity to help Dubbo and district patients with the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. "Dubbo's benefited hugely from having the Western Cancer Centre open, but Can Assist are still out giving travel vouches, helping with accommodation, and helping pay bills for cancer patients who still can't get to town," Ms Carolan said. Ms Carolan said she's not nervous of the clippers, as shaving her head was "the least she could do". "For me to shave my head - I mean I've never had lovely long luscious hair - but for me to shave my hair is the least I can do," she said. "Cancer patients don't have a choice, so I've always thought of it that way, and that if I can do this and raise money for cancer patients, it's such a little thing to raise money." Ms Carolan will undergo the razor at the Western Star Hotel on Sunday, March 13 from 2pm, alongside a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses. All money raised will go to the Dubbo branch of Can Assist. "I'm hoping the Can Assist volunteers can have a go at shaving my head bit-by-bit, but then a friend of mine, Erin from Church Street Salon will neaten it up for me afterwards," Ms Carolan said. Can Assist volunteers will also be there on the day to have a chat with people about the charity, and what they do. Ms Carolan said she hoped her fundraiser would inspire other younger people to get involved with their local charities or help spread the message of what help is available for people. "We've all got to do out part," she "So I think the more I can share the word of Can Assist and the more people know what they do, then I think surely it gets others out and wanting to help as well." With a goal of $2500, so far Ms Carolyn has raised $1000. "Hopefully it keeps going up," she said. Anyone wanting to donate prizes for the raffle can contact Can Assist at dubbocanassist@gmail.com. To donate visit mycause.com.au and look for Heidi's shave for Can Assist.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/ccba3124-5fed-46ac-8818-e819b3305070.jpg/r0_226_5568_3372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg