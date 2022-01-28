news, local-news,

Putting their best foot forward, staff at Wellington Community Corrections have donned colourful socks and made a donation to help stamp out cancer. In December staff at Wellington Community Corrections joined in on 'Abbie's Crazy Sock Fundie' to raise money for cancer research. Wellington team leader Brooke Pike said the staff were inspired by Broken Hill student Abbie Kelly who began the fundraiser last year to help raise money for Australian charity Love Your Sister - a charity committed to "vanquishing cancer". READ ALSO: "Our staff enjoyed a lovely lunch and some fun photos with their crazy socks," Ms Pike said. "With a fundraising target of $100, our little office was thrilled to smash all expectations and raised almost double that." The 12-year-old was also named the 2021 NSW Volunteer of the Year for her work as a fundraiser and community advocate. Despite a target of $15,000, so far Abbie has been able to surpass that, raising $17,832 for the Love Your Sister charity. The small Wellington team were able to add $170 to the cause. "Abbie's Aunty Brooke is a team leader at the Wellington Parole unit and we're proud to join in with our crazy socks," Ms Pike said. To donate visit www.mycause.com.au.

