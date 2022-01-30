news, local-news,

Four people have died with COVID-19 within the Western NSW Local Health District on the weekend. The health district offered its condolences to the loved ones of a person in the region whose death was reported in the 24-hours to 8pm on Friday. There was more tragic news on Sunday when the health district announced three more people with COVID-19 whose deaths were reported in the 24-hours to 8pm on Saturday. All three people were listed as being from Dubbo. READ ALSO: Up to 8pm on Saturday, there were 25 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the WNSLHD. Of those three in ICU. On Sunday it was announced there were 159 positive PCR test results and 231 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. Dubbo had 47 new cases identified on Sunday morning, after 107 in the previous 24 hours. Narromine identified 10 new cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Saturday, while Gilgandra and Warren each recorded one. There were 117 people identified as having the virus in Orange, 15 in Cabonne, 79 in Bathurst, 16 in Blayney, three at Bogan, two at Bourke, six in Cobar, eight at Cowra, 12 at Forbes, six at Lachlan, 32 in the Mid-Western Shire. There were also four at Oberon, 17 at Parkes, five in Walgett, five in the Warrumbungle Shire and four in the Weddin area. Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, there were 13,524 positive COVID tests: 6032 rapid antigen tests and 7492 PCR tests. There were 52 deaths reported by NSW Health - 33 men and 19 women. According to NSW Health of the population aged over 16 years, 95.4 per cent have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94 per cent of people aged 16+ have had two doses. NSW Health said weekly PCR testing in NSW has fallen to the lowest levels in more than six months as rapid antigen tests now record close to half of all new cases. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 6032 were reported via the rapid antigen testing system and 7492 were from PCR testing. Testing for anyone with symptoms of COVID like a fever or sore throat is available at the Dubbo Showground from 8am until 4pm. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/54327af0-a8c9-4b23-b2e5-b7a1c6d7c8a9.jpg/r0_0_1198_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg