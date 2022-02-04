news, local-news,

A Dubbo ballroom dancer who made a "moronic" decision to drive while almost three times the legal limit has been spared a conviction. Joel Edward Tongue, 26, was driving in a gold Toyota Avalon east on Wingewarra Street when he was pulled over by police for a random breath test, about 2.24am on December 18 last year. Tongue told police he had consumed almost 10 vodka lemonades between 7.30pm and 1.30am that morning. READ ALSO: After he returned a positive breath test he was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station, where a alcohol breath analysis provided a reading of 0.135 - between two and three times the legal limit. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, defence lawyer Tim Cullenward pleaded guilty on Tongue's behalf to mid-range drink-driving. Mr Cullenward said his client was very aware of the implications for his "moronic decision" to drive while intoxicated, and realised he should have caught a taxi home. "He's very embarrassed and certainly remorseful," he said. Mr Cullenward said Tongue was someone who was unlikely to come before the court again, and had a strong need for a licence due to work. "The disqualification will not be the issue, it will be his employer's lack of willingness to install an interlock device," Mr Cullenward told the court. "There's a need for a licence he travels a lot, he's actively involved in sport, and he's a competitive ballroom dancer." Magistrate Theresa Hamilton said while it was a relatively high reading for the mid-range, due to his early plea, complete lack of criminal history and pro-social standing in the community he could be afforded a non-conviction. "I note he was pulled up for a random breath test in the early hours of the morning ... he was cooperative with police and made admissions he had been drinking over a period of time," she said. "He's had his licence since 2012 and has never had any other drink-driving matter. "I think I could form the view that this was a serious mistake that was out of character." Tongue was spared a conviction but placed on a conditional release order to be of good behaviour for 15 months. "I'm sure he understands he's been given this opportunity, but it's very unlikely he will be given a similar one again," Magistrate Hamilton said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/26107425-56d1-42ff-89ec-9802ab597e5f.JPG/r0_187_5568_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg