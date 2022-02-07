news, local-news,

A truck driver has escaped with minor injury after a semi-trailer crash north of Dubbo. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Coonabarabran were called to the Newell Highway, 25 kilometres south of Coonabarabran around 9.30am on Monday, after a B-double's rear trailer broke free and flipped over. On arrival fire crews found the south-bound lane of the highway blocked by the wreckage. READ ALSO: The driver managed to keep the rig and front trailer upright and drive to the side of the road. Firefighters attended to the driver who was suffering from shock and gave him oxygen therapy until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. The fire crews assessed the scene and removed the debris from the road. The trailer, laden with paper, was removed from the road, allowing NSW Police to reopen the highway. Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) when you are involved in or see a crash can be the difference between life and death. The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.

