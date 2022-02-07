news, local-news,

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash south of Dubbo. Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, Tomingley, about 50km south of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash, about 4.20pm on Sunday. Police were told a blue hatch back driven by a 24-year-old female learner licence holder being supervised by a 28-year-old man with two other passengers - a 27-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl - were involved in a head-on crash with a light brown 4WD driven by a 67-year-old man with a 64-year-old female passenger. READ ALSO: The 67-year-old man died at the scene. The 64-year-old woman was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the hatch back and the 27-year-old passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo \Hospital with minor injuries. The 28-year-old man and the baby were flown to Westmead Children's Hospital as a precaution. Both the driver and supervising driver of the hatch back will undergo mandatory testing. Specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit will examine the scene and investigate the circumstances of the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

