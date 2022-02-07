news, local-news,

A 34-year-old Dubbo man who pushed over an ironing board which hit his partner during a heated argument is now addressing his stress issues, a court has heard. According to police, the woman returned home from work when her partner confronted her about being on Facebook, sometime in the evening of January 12 this year. The pair argued until the woman walked away to get ready for bed. Shortly after, the woman returned to the loungeroom to work on her 'diamond dot' art, using an ironing board as a table. READ ALSO: Her partner was also in the loungeroom when the argument over Facebook sparked up again. However this time the man stood up and became angry accusing her of lying seven times. In anger, police said the man with both hands flipped the ironing board over, hitting the woman's knees. The argument became more heated when the man told his partner to leave the house. The verbal fight continued until the woman's friend arrived, and took her to the police station to report the incident. According to police, the woman said over the duration of the relationship there had been a number of domestic violence incidents that had gone unreported. Officers later attended the home where the man was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, the man pleaded guilty to one count of common assault. Defence layer Jai Silkman said his client was guilty on the basis of it being a reckless act of pushing the ironing board which struck the woman, and came before the court "very remorseful" for his actions. "He accepts he was reactive and in many ways childish," Mr Silkman told the court. "He put his actions down to significant stress at work at the time, and normal family issues, money and things like that. "This stress along with issues in the relationship he indicates to me were the cause of him reacting in the way he acted." The court heard the man had since engaged in several sessions with a counsellor, and he and his partner had discussed marriage counselling. "This has essentially been a catalyst for him to seek help and how to deal with the stress in his life," Mr SIlkman said. "The court is unlikely to see him again." Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted it was a "reckless act", and took into consideration his early plea, and limited criminal history, with his last offence in 2008. "It's clear on the police facts this occurred during an argument and wasn't a planned event," she said. "The assault occurred by the defendant pushing over the ironing board during an argument with his partner and hit her knees." The man was convicted and sentence to a 15-month conditional release order to be of good behaviour.

