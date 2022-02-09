news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Robinson and Fuller, favourite tradie, carpenter, Tom Phillips

A carpenter who embarked on his apprenticeship as a teen has a proud new addition to his resume. Tom Phillips won the Mailbox Shopper Award for Dubbo's Favourite Tradie at the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards on Friday night. The people's choice category had started with 24 people nominated, with Mr Phillips ultimately gaining the most votes from the public. Mr Phillips went on stage to receive the award, telling the almost 400 people in attendance it meant a lot, with so many tradies in Dubbo. Part of the Robinson and Fuller Homes team for almost 10 years, he said the company had been crucial in getting his career off the ground. "I started my apprenticeship there when I was 15, left school, you know, everyone told me I was never going to do any good, because 'you're 15, leaving in year 10'," he said. 'But these boys took me on, and it meant a lot to me, Mum, Dad, and the rest of us. "So I'd just like to thank you boys, Matt, Mark and Mike for taking me on, it's much appreciated." The category finalists were Julie Leighton of Julie Leighton Cleaning, Beau Dirks of Western Plains Windows and Glass, and Michael Watson and Steven Watson of Watson Brothers Plumbing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/14c54d14-cf92-49c5-b26f-0f02abd9383a.jpg/r536_425_3256_1962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg