2021 Rhino Awards: Photos of the guests, winners and attendees
Online ticketing company 123 Tix has taken out Dubbo's premier business award in a glittering event on Friday night.
The brainchild of founder and director Terry Wilcher was named the winner of the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Gold Rhino for Dubbo's most outstanding business.
It also took home the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation and the Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness
The following businesses were recognised at the 2021 Rhino Awards:
The SJ Shooter Real Estate Award for Excellence in Customer Service
Inland Technology
The Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation
123 Tix
The Verto Award for Apprentice & Trainee of the Year
Brandon Bennett from Dubbo Tree Service
The Fully Promoted Dubbo Award for an Outstanding Employee
Jacob Willetts from Western Plains Automotive
The Regional Australia Bank Award for Excellence in Social Enterprise
LeaderLife
The Daily Liberal Service with a Smile Award
Kaail Bohm from Delroy Terry White Chemart
The Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness
123 Tix
The Summit Cranes Award for Excellence in Small Business
IEC Advisory
The 2DU and Zoo FM Award for Dubbo's favourite business
SJ Shooter Real Estate
Jean Emile Serisier award
Mathew Dickerson
The No.1 Church Street Award for Excellence in Business
Summit Cranes
The Findex Award for an Outstanding Business Leader
Joh Leader
The Airlink Airlines Award for an Outstanding Young Business Leader
Emma Gersbach from My Tutor
The Mailbox Shopper Award for Dubbo's favourite tradie
Tom Phillips from Robinson & Fuller Homes
The Safework NSW Award for Excellence in Work, Health, Safety
Summit Cranes
The Down the Lane Award for Dubbo's favourite hospitality business
Royal India Restobar
The WIN Television Award for Outstanding Start up superstar - our baby rhino award
The Administration Agency
Regional Australia Bank/Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Gold Rhino
123 Tix