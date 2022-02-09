news, local-news,

Online ticketing company 123 Tix has taken out Dubbo's premier business award in a glittering event on Friday night. The brainchild of founder and director Terry Wilcher was named the winner of the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Gold Rhino for Dubbo's most outstanding business. It also took home the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation and the Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness The following businesses were recognised at the 2021 Rhino Awards: Inland Technology 123 Tix Brandon Bennett from Dubbo Tree Service Jacob Willetts from Western Plains Automotive LeaderLife Kaail Bohm from Delroy Terry White Chemart 123 Tix IEC Advisory SJ Shooter Real Estate Mathew Dickerson Summit Cranes Joh Leader Emma Gersbach from My Tutor Tom Phillips from Robinson & Fuller Homes Summit Cranes Royal India Restobar The Administration Agency 123 Tix

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/81fe3524-2daa-442b-9a63-bc3891fbbc59.jpg/r0_45_3600_2079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg