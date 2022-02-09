news, local-news, My Tutor, Dubbo, news, Emma Gersbach

The founder of a service dedicated to helping students reach their full potential has claimed a significant accolade within the Dubbo business community. Emma Gersbach, director of My Tutor, received the Airlink Airlines Award for an Outstanding Young Business Leader at the Rhinos on Friday night. She started the business in 2017. It provides individualised subject-specific tutoring and homework programs for infants, primary and secondary school students, as well as a range of university tutoring. The award recognises an inspirational business leader aged 35 or under who demonstrates outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas. On stage to accept the award, Miss Gersbach thanked award host Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and "the whole Dubbo community". "Massive thank you to my team, you are so passionate and dedicated to changing the lives of all our local students, and generally trying to make learning fun and engaging," she said. "So thank you so much. "To my partner and my family who are here tonight, thank you so much for everything you do for me, thank you for all of the brainstorming and the debriefing sessions, and most of all encouraging me and pushing me to make sure I do the best and the best for this community." Finalists in the category were Marissa Parker of Empowered Choices Support Services, Drew McCallum of Inland Petroleum and Joshua Shields of Summit Cranes. Ron O'Brien, general manager of award sponsor Airlink Airlines, congratulated all finalists and said a lot of the future of Dubbo had been on show at the Rhinos. My Tutor was also a finalist in the Dubbo's favourite business category, which was won by SJ Shooter Real Estate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

