A Dubbo-based crane and rigging company that services markets across Australia and Papua New Guinea is celebrating a double win at the Rhinos. Summit Cranes landed the No. 1 Church Street Award for Excellence in Business. Director Joshua Shields, who scooped a big regional business award in October, stepped up to the microphone and shared what the accolade meant to the company. "Recent times have been immensely difficult on all businesses, which makes this award so special for Summit Cranes to receive," Mr Shields said. "Continued support from our customers, our partners and our community, as well as a continuous approach from our team to do better and look for new ways to overcome obstacles is what keeps our business continually growing." It was not the last time the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards crowd of almost 400 people heard from Mr Shields. Later in the night Summit Cranes was named the winner of the Safework NSW Award for Excellence in Work, Health and Safety. "Being recognised in excellence in work, health, safety in an industry like ours is highly rewarding, to say the least," Mr Shields said in his second acceptance speech. "Our number one priority is the safety of our team, the people we work with on site, and our community. "We are able to achieve pleasing results in the area by working closely with our team and our customers alike, with a common goal." Summit Cranes, which brought up its fourth anniversary in September, will progress to the Western NSW Business Awards in both categories later this year. It puts the company in with a chance at a second consecutive year of success at the regional level - Mr Shields was named Outstanding Young Business Leader in 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/00a2c8a3-3269-4745-b676-9e080d6e3f71.JPG/r18_794_6403_4402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg