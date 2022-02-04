Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards celebrate business
Online ticketing company 123 Tix has taken out Dubbo's premier business award in a glittering event on Friday night.
The brainchild of founder and director Terry Wilcher was named the winner of the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Gold Rhino for Dubbo's most outstanding business.
It also took home the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation and the Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness.
The Gold Rhino win is a new triumph for what began as a small start-up in 2014.
In a light-bulb moment Mr Wilcher realised he could combine his two skills, IT and thinking outside the square, to create a local online ticketing platform to sell and book tickets online, the 123 Tix website says.
Since then it has grown to become a well-established and well-known brand, used for large sporting events, festivals and everything in between, and servicing a wide area in Australia's eastern states.
In 2021, 123 Tix integrated the state government Discover NSW vouchers program into its platform.
The system was in place as the Dubbo business covered "the whole ticketing process" for the 2021 Hawkesbury Show, one of the state's largest agricultural shows.
It attracted 75,000 people, and broke the Dubbo business's record for how many tickets it had sold to one event, Mr Wilcher said last year.
The gala awards night went ahead on Friday at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre after twice being postponed.
It was the 25th Rhino Awards, with the entertainment of MC Osher Gunsberg and was attended by almost 400 people.
The night also marked a changeover from outgoing president Matt Wright to incoming president Errin Williamson.
The following businesses were recognised at the 2021 Rhino Awards.
The SJ Shooter Real Estate Award for Excellence in Customer Service
Inland Technology
The Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation
123 Tix
The Verto Award for Apprentice & Trainee of the Year
Brandon Bennett from Dubbo Tree Service
The Fully Promoted Dubbo Award for an Outstanding Employee
Jacob Willetts from Western Plains Automotive
The Regional Australia Bank Award for Excellence in Social Enterprise
LeaderLife
The Daily Liberal Service with a Smile Award
Kaail Bohm from Delroy Terry White Chemart
The Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness
123 Tix
The Summit Cranes Award for Excellence in Small Business
IEC Advisory
The 2DU and Zoo FM Award for Dubbo's favourite business
SJ Shooter Real Estate
Jean Emile Serisier award
Mathew Dickerson
The No.1 Church Street Award for Excellence in Business
Summit Cranes
The Findex Award for an Outstanding Business Leader
Joh Leader
The Airlink Airlines Award for an Outstanding Young Business Leader
Emma Gersbach from My Tutor
The Mailbox Shopper Award for Dubbo's favourite tradie
Tom Phillips from Robinson & Fuller Homes
The Safework NSW Award for Excellence in Work, Health, Safety
Summit Cranes
The Down the Lane Award for Dubbo's favourite hospitality business
Royal India Restobar
The WIN Television Award for Outstanding Start up superstar - our baby rhino award
The Administration Agency
Regional Australia Bank/Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Gold Rhino
123 Tix
The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce said they would like to congratulate the winners of the night and thank everyone for the support of these individuals and businesses.