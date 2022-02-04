news, local-news, news, Dubbo, business, 123 Tix, Terry Wilcher

Online ticketing company 123 Tix has taken out Dubbo's premier business award in a glittering event on Friday night. The brainchild of founder and director Terry Wilcher was named the winner of the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Gold Rhino for Dubbo's most outstanding business. It also took home the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation and the Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness. The Gold Rhino win is a new triumph for what began as a small start-up in 2014. In a light-bulb moment Mr Wilcher realised he could combine his two skills, IT and thinking outside the square, to create a local online ticketing platform to sell and book tickets online, the 123 Tix website says. Since then it has grown to become a well-established and well-known brand, used for large sporting events, festivals and everything in between, and servicing a wide area in Australia's eastern states. In 2021, 123 Tix integrated the state government Discover NSW vouchers program into its platform. The system was in place as the Dubbo business covered "the whole ticketing process" for the 2021 Hawkesbury Show, one of the state's largest agricultural shows. It attracted 75,000 people, and broke the Dubbo business's record for how many tickets it had sold to one event, Mr Wilcher said last year. The gala awards night went ahead on Friday at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre after twice being postponed. It was the 25th Rhino Awards, with the entertainment of MC Osher Gunsberg and was attended by almost 400 people. The night also marked a changeover from outgoing president Matt Wright to incoming president Errin Williamson. The following businesses were recognised at the 2021 Rhino Awards. Inland Technology 123 Tix Brandon Bennett from Dubbo Tree Service Jacob Willetts from Western Plains Automotive LeaderLife Kaail Bohm from Delroy Terry White Chemart 123 Tix IEC Advisory SJ Shooter Real Estate Mathew Dickerson Summit Cranes Joh Leader Emma Gersbach from My Tutor Tom Phillips from Robinson & Fuller Homes Summit Cranes Royal India Restobar The Administration Agency 123 Tix The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce said they would like to congratulate the winners of the night and thank everyone for the support of these individuals and businesses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/7e7bb9c6-f23f-4997-aa07-5dfffa6d5781.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg