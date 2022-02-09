Mark and Emily are dance fit: Father, daughter groove for cancer

community,

They say rhythm runs in the family and that's certainly true for Mark and Emily Coggan, as the father and daughter duo are heading to the stage for the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer. They're both fit and raring to go, having already raised almost half of their $5000 fundraising goal for Cancer Council NSW. The Coggans have 8-10 weeks to perfect their dance number, which they will perform on stage for a paying audience on Friday, March 25 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. They are among a number of teams and individuals participating in the Dance for Cancer, which raises money for cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services. Mr Coggan, 52, partner at Coggan Wool and a fitness fanatic, said though he thinks he's "a bit awkward" on the dance floor, he eventually caved to his daughter's "pestering" to participate in the fundraiser and raise money for such an important cause. "I don't mind embarrassing myself at times," Mr Coggan said. He had the following message for those who are involved in the fundraiser: "Whether you're participating or attending the night, I hope you have a good time, do your best to raise money for this important cause, and be generous in donating." Ms Coggan, 21, a fitness instructor at F45 Dubbo, said she was inspired to participate in the Dance for Cancer since 2018 when she and her dad watched a friend perform in the fundraiser. "We saw how much of an awesome cause it was and how fun it was on the night raising the money. It's a nice community event," Ms Coggan said. "I knew straight away that Dad and I would do it together." The duo are known for their occasional videos on TikTok, including skits and dances. "The Dance for Cancer is a great opportunity to learn something new and get outside of our comfort zones and raise money for an awesome charity," Ms Coggan said. Like her dad, she said though she isn't in the realms of a professional dancer, "I've always loved to groove". "I'd describe our dance style as very amateur but with great energy and the beat's there," she said. "Hopefully we'll make everyone feel good and happy." Donate to the fundraiser and buy tickets to the event at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/57a089d5-3caf-4f29-b7c3-0867cf117800.jpg/r0_24_1638_949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg