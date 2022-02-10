news, local-news,

Three boys have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a motel room in Bourke and attempting to rob a woman twice in one night. According to police, a 66-year-old woman was asleep in a motel room on Mitchell Street in Bourke, when three youths allegedly forced their way inside, about 11.40pm on Sunday. Police allege they demanded cash and cars keys before one wrestled the woman to the ground attempting to steal her handbag. READ ALSO: The group left empty-handed before returning a short time later and again attempted to take the handbag. After failing a second time, the group left. Following inquiries, three boys - aged 10,15 and 15 - were arrested at Bourke Police Station. One 15-year-old boy has been charged with break, enter house and steal, two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal, and intentionally mark premises without prescribed consent. The other 15-year-old boy was charged with enter enclosed land without lawful excuse, and two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal. The 10-year-old boy was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act. The teens have been refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday.

