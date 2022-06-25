Daily Liberal
Photos

Mudgee Wombats enjoy Glen Willow debut with win over Dubbo Rhinos

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Nick Guthrie
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, and Nick Guthrie
Updated June 26 2022 - 12:18am, first published June 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a case of "back to the drawing board" for the Dubbo Rhinos after a heavy defeat to New Holland Cup leaders Mudgee on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.