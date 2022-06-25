It's a case of "back to the drawing board" for the Dubbo Rhinos after a heavy defeat to New Holland Cup leaders Mudgee on Saturday.
Making the trip to Mudgee was always going to be a challenge for the Rhinos, given a number of injuries in the Dubbo camp, the form of the Wombats, and the motivation they had while playing at a new home ground for the first time.
After a long and storied period at Jubilee Oval, the Wombats have made the move to the premier Glen Willow Stadium and they made their first match their one to remember as they ran out 54-21 winners over the Rhinos.
"Mudgee were ready to play. They came out ready and we didn't," Rhinos coach Doug Sandry said post-game.
"We didn't deserve to win today. They did, but our opportunity will come next time."
Sandry added the result gives him and his players a huge amount to work on as they rest up during their bye next weekend.
The Rhinos went into Saturday's top-of-the-table battle having only lost once so far this season.
Without regular flankers Lachie O'Malley and Joe Rakabula - two of the Rhinos' best this year - Sandry was forced to shuffle the pack on Saturday and regular winger Aminiasi Rokaci was moved to the forward pack in one of the biggest changes.
While he did an admirable job at the side of the scrum, the Rhinos proved no match for a physical and powerful Wombats pack.
The Rhinos had beaten Mudgee by one-point in a thriller early in the season, but the Wombats had all the momentum on Saturday when they raced out to an early lead.
Lochie Brown crossed twice for the hosts, who proved too hard to run down after the strong start.
"It's back to the drawing board but we'll keep working," Sandry added.
"We had three injuries coming into today and losing both our flankers, we missed their presence and impetus over the ball.
"We'll keep fighting. We're not a team to give up and this gives us something to work on. We've got the bye next week and then Parkes art home."
Despite the defeat, Sandry praised the efforts of Rokaci as well as youngsters Alex Walker and Loni Langi for their valiant efforts while Api Lomani was also a standout in a beaten team.
For the Wombats, it was a day to remember.
A strong crowd turned out for the club's first home game of the new era and matches ran from the under 12s at 9.30am right through to first grade.
The under 12s, under 16s, colts and second grade all won before the first grade side delighted those in attendance.
"They couldn't have played much better, they were outstanding," first grade coach John Carters said.
"They started the game very well, that was always the plan.
"I'm really glad we could do that for everyone who showed up and also for everybody who worked so hard to get to this day. I'm glad we got to enjoy it with a win.
"There was such fantastic club spirit today, we had a huge line-out this morning for the under 12s at 9.30, the crowd was just outstanding.
"It was great to see the town get behind the Wombats."
