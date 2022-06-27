Daily Liberal
Photos

Gallant Star impresses while Dubai Centre wins Winter Country Classic Final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:16am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra trainer Darryl Rolfe might have won the day's feature event, but there's no doubt the Brett Robb-trained Gallant Star was the talk of Sunday's meeting at Dubbo Turf Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.