Canberra trainer Darryl Rolfe might have won the day's feature event, but there's no doubt the Brett Robb-trained Gallant Star was the talk of Sunday's meeting at Dubbo Turf Club.
After a blistering debut win in the Silver Goblet two-year-old feature earlier this month, Gallant Star stepped up against older horses on Sunday.
It proved no real challenge though, as he skipped clear from gate one early and went on to make it two-from-two in eye-catching fashion.
With former Australian cricketer and well-known media identity Kerry O'Keeffe in the ownership with well-known Dubbo racing identity David Ringland, and some prominent tipsters anointing Gallant Star a new pin-up boy for the western area, Robb's two-year-old is quickly gaining plenty of attention.
"I love this horse," O'Keeffe told Sky Racing after the win.
"I'm with a great trainer, Brett Robb, and I'm with my mate David Ringland and it's just such and experience to have a horse with a bit of ability."
Originally purchased for next year's Country Championships, tipping Gallant Star out for a spell is one option now but the promise shown in the two wins has created the possibility of a trip to Sydney for a two-year-old event there in the near future.
The in-form Robb admitted before Sunday's race he wasn't as confident as the punters, who backed Gallant Star in from $2.70 to $1.40 favouritism in the Dubbo RSL Health & Fitness Class 1 Handicap (1100m).
The older horses with more experience was one thing but the Dubbo trainer also had some concerns about drawing barrier one, after Gallant Star had been able to kick clear from a wide gate on debut in the Goblet and power around the field early on.
It mattered little on Sunday, as Clayton Gallagher and Gallant Star jumped straight to the front again.
Gallant Star led Hiraishin by three-quarters-of-a-length in the run to the home turn and, under little pressure, Gallagher was able to move clear.
In the fastest time of the first three races of the day, Gallant Star went on to win by more than two lengths from Brief Statement (Ashley Morgan, $6) and Shooting Zaa (Matthew Palmer, $14).
Never one to get too excited, Robb liked what he saw from his young gelding on Sunday.
"That was very impressive. Very happy," he said.
"He's ticked that box. We'll see how he pulls up now.
"It's good to get a good one for David Ringland. He's been very good to me and I wouldn't be where I am without him."
In the day's main event, Dubai Centre went one better than his qualifier performance by winning the $32,000 Dubbo RSL Club Winter Country Classic Final (1300m) for Canberra-based Rolfe.
Two heats of the series were run earlier this month and Dubai Centre finished second to Foreign Brother on the occasion.
The script was flipped on Sunday, as Dunai Tycoon (Michael Heagney, $4.60) produced a strong run out wide from midfield to by more than two lengths from Justfour ( Kody Nestor, $4.60) while Foreign Brother (Matthew Palmer, $8.50) had to settle for third after leading for much of the trip.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
