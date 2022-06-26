The home of the Astley Cup for the next year has been decided.
After wins over Bathurst High School and then Dubbo College last week, Orange High School has claimed cup glory for the first time since 2016.
The Dubbo tie was another special one, as Orange dominated day one before the hosts came roaring back into contention on day two.
In the end, it came down to the rugby league but Orange avoided a heavy defeat and hung on to claim the overall victory.
As always, students from both schools provided a huge amount of passionate support with all the regular chants and songs reverberating around the sporting grounds of Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on deck both days of action and captured this huge amount of special sporting moments.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
