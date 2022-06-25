Daily Liberal
Watch

Macquarie Raiders score Peter McDonald Premiership win over Orange CYMS

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 25 2022 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlights from Macquarie's win over Orange CYMS

The Macquarie Raiders made life hard for themselves on Saturday but they delivered when it mattered to score a tough Peter McDonald Premiership win over Orange CYMS.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.