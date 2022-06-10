Brett Robb may have unearthed a future star at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday afternoon as Gallant Star took out the Kings Hall Jewellers Showcase Silver Goblet.
The Robb-trained gelding was too good for the rest of the two-year-olds in the field winning by more than four lengths in the $40,000 race.
Advertisement
It was the first career start for Gallant Star who recently came to Robb after previously being trained by Annabel Neasham.
Following the race, Robb had nothing but praise for his gelding which is co-owned by former Australian Test cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe.
"He did it on both ends, he jumped then did well to get to the front but he got there," he said.
"I think he is going to be a really, really nice horse, we thought a bit of him at home.
"We've been galloping him with good horses but have never let him off the idle so we didn't know what we were going to get today.
"He made pretty light work of them in the end.
"It was a strong race, I think we've got a good one."
Ridden by Clayton Gallagher, Gallant Star ($11) jumped out barrier nine strongly to lead the field through the early stages of the race.
The gelding's early lead never looked in doubt heading around the final bend onto the straight as the rest of the field looked to accelerate so did Gallant Star as he powered away to take the win well ahead of the rest of the runners.
READ ALSO:
While it was Gallant Star's first career start, Robb admitted Gallagher knows the gelding pretty well already.
"He's a very strong rider, he rides the coursework too which helps," he said.
"He knew how good he was."
As impressive as Friday's win was, Robb is getting too carried away with the plans for Gallant Star but the trainer believes a trip to Sydney could be on the cards down the track.
"You look at the race there it was a strong race, I'd like to look after the horse," he said.
"But if he pulls up well I don't see why not."
Advertisement
Gallagher also sang the praise of Gallant Star, simply believing the horse was just too good.
"He did everything right, he had super speed out of the gates," he said.
"It was just a matter of keeping him comfortable during the run, it was a bit loose on the fence so I let him lurch out on his own adrenaline coming into the turn.
"He was always travelling beneath me, I was curious whether he would let down in the race or not.
"I think ability-wise he was just too good."
Like Robb, the jockey is also quite confident Gallant Star could have a big future with more impressive wins like Friday's.
Advertisement
"There's definitely a horse there and I think the horse will improve more throughout its runs," he said.
"The penny still hasn't dropped with it yet but when it does I think it will be a very sharp horse."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.